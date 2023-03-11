Letter: Politicized justice system

Politicized justice system
It’s painful to watch our politicized justice system in action these days. From Georgia to New York, it’s get President Trump season — or as I call it, Political March Madness.
Tulsi Gabbard’s indictment of the Democratic Party for weaponizing the justice system against political foes rings truer each day.
The grand juror in the Georgia case against Trump could not wait to spread the news of oncoming indictments. Her actions have made it impossible for Trump to have a fair trial now.
Here in America, you are innocent until proven guilty. There is not an opportunity to defend yourself in grand juries.
The New York case is even worse since. It involves a book by a former prosecutor. The case centers around non-disclosure money paid by Trump’s former attorney. If an indictment is forthcoming, that attorney (Trump’s) will likely testify. He does not have a history of being completely truthful, though.
Trump may finally get fair treatment over his document scandal since President Biden has his own document scandal. At least Trump can claim he de-classified his documents. Biden cannot.
But there is huge difference in how both parties were treated by the Justice Department and in the press.
— Gerald Green, Longview