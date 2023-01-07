Letter: Polls aren't reliable

Polls aren't reliable
I found it fascinating that John L. Micek used polling data to support his thinking on divided government (column, Dec. 28).
The last election proved polling data is as unreliable as our secured southern border is. It's a good lesson for all of us to remember going forward, though.
Mr. Micek also bemoaned that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin sometimes voted against Democratic spending legislation. This was a futile effort on Manchin's part in the long run, though. Massive tax and spend bills still made it to Joe Biden' s desk.
Manchin went along, supposedly making a deal (but not in writing) that got his state guarantees down the road. It seems he got taken by his own party on that deal. I don't fault him for trying, though. People from each state should expect that their representatives in Congress vote in their best interests.
I do not think Manchin will switch parties as Mr. Micek does but will welcome the change if it happens. But in my mind, he will always be a Democrat.
— Gerald Green, Longview