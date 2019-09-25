Letter: Pondering St. Teresa's words

Pondering St. Teresa’s words
In light of this day (Sept. 5) being St. Teresa of Calcutta’s feast day and the hand-wringing in Washington over the plague of mass shootings, I think it appropriate to ponder St. Teresa’s words.
“Abortion is profoundly anti-women. Three-quarters of its victims are women: Half the babies and all the mothers.”
“It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.”
“Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion.”
“We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of wars, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other.”
“Once that living love is destroyed by contraception, abortion follows very easily.”
“America needs no words from me to see how your decision in Roe v. Wade has deformed a great nation.
“I feel that the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself.”
“And if we can accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview