Letter: Pork parable

Pork parable
Mr. Pootie lives in another country and raises hogs and sells his pork products for $2.98. Uncle Sammie lives in this country and was raising his own hogs and selling his pork products for $1.98.
Supply was at an all-time high, and he was producing enough for all his friends and for other countries who didn’t want to pay Pootie’s prices.
Eighteen months ago, Brandon, who was appointed CEO and hates pork, cut out all of Sammie’s hog farming, which means Sammie has to outsource to get hog because he knows his friends need pork.
Pootie decided to raise his price to $4.98 since he’s one of a few that has hogs to sell. Of course, everything pork related has skyrocketed to a 40-year high!
Seeing the error of his ways, Brandon has told Sammie to start raising hogs again, to which Sammie replied, “I can’t afford to unshutter my hog farms. Every employee I was forced to lay off 18 months ago has found another job. Besides that, as soon as I bail you outta this problem, you’re gonna shut me down again.”
The moral to this story: Don’t shut down production until you fully think about the ramifications it will have on supply and demand!
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater