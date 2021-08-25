You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Power and corruption

Reading Al McBride’s letter (Aug. 22): You can buy oil cheaper from OPEC than you can produce it in the U.S.

The oil companies have large profits in mind when selling gas. Gas prices seem to have stopped going up. Wondering where you heard the U.S. was near energy independence.

The world sees America returning to better friendship and respect instead of dislike and hatred. Trump’s message wasn’t exceptionalism, it was power and corruption. He was a bully except when it came to Putin, who seems to be his hero.

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

