Letter: Practical experience

Practical experience
The citizens of Longview’s City District 1 lost an outstanding example of service to the community when Ed Moore decided not to run for reelection.
We had initially a choice of three replacements, but with the withdrawal of a former councilman, we are left with two. One of these, according to what was published in the LNJ, has some experience with city government, while the other’s claim to knowledge is regular attendance at City Council meetings.
I’m going to vote for the guy with the practical experience, not the one who claims he can throw a curveball because he’s been to a lot of ballgames.
— James Cogar, Longview