You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Practical experience

Practical experience

The citizens of Longview’s City District 1 lost an outstanding example of service to the community when Ed Moore decided not to run for reelection.

We had initially a choice of three replacements, but with the withdrawal of a former councilman, we are left with two. One of these, according to what was published in the LNJ, has some experience with city government, while the other’s claim to knowledge is regular attendance at City Council meetings.

I’m going to vote for the guy with the practical experience, not the one who claims he can throw a curveball because he’s been to a lot of ballgames.

— James Cogar, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Have this attitude in yourselves which was also in Christ Jesus, who, as He already existed in the form of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but emptied Himself by taking the form of a bond-servant and being born in the likeness of men.”

Philippians 2:5-7

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business