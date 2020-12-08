Letter: Praise for arboretum

Praise for arboretum
Since 2012, I have visited family in Longview over the Thanksgiving weekend, among other visits throughout the year. Last year when the Longview arboretum opened, taking a walk around the property was a fantastic addition to the holiday weekend.
My mother passed in 2014, and her husband has since found new activities difficult to engage. However, he has been invigorated with the visits to the arboretum. We share the sentiment that the garden is both peaceful and stimulating to the senses. Waterfalls and fountains are at various places in this sanctuary, giving a subtle backdrop to the lush and beautiful plants that have been carefully curated for the space.
My hope in this writing is that the city leaders, such as Mayor Andy Mack, will continue to see and experience the value that such a venue provides. Investing in the community through green spaces demonstrates vision and compassion for residents that is often overlooked in other cities.
— Robert Brooks, St. Louis, Missouri