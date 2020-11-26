Letter: Pray for leaders

Pray for leaders
Thoughts on Mr. Smith letter (Nov. 19) and Mr. Killingley letter (Nov. 11).
Both of you probably know more about the Bible than I do. But consider Daniel 4:17: “The decision is by the decree of the watchers, and the sentence by the word of the holy ones, in order that the living may know. That the most High rules in the kingdom of men, gives it to whomever He will, and sets over it the lowest of men.”
Pray for your leaders. Love your neighbor as yourself. If it is Biden or Trump, we can do nothing!
— Lloyd Crabtree, Big Sandy