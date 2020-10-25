Letter: Pray for our leaders

Pray for our leaders
Having been the recipient of many, many answered prayers here of late, I know what it means to have been prayed for. It’s such a powerful resource we can all benefit from.
My point is that I want to help the president of the United States. While I have done a few things through the years to support the leaders of our country, I realize it’s never enough. They deserve more than anyone of us can give! At present, I want to help Donald Trump! The greatest thing I can do at this point in my life is to pray for him. You may not be a person of faith in the Almighty and a believer in His power, but many of us are!
So, why pray for Donald Trump? First, because he is a human being! All of us deserve each other’s prayers due to the dignity we share as humans! As creatures of God! Secondly, because he’s the president of the United States! The Bible says much about respect of God-given authority for our leaders. Romans says, “Every person is to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God,” Romans 13:1. Verse 2 says, “Whoever resists authority has opposed the ordinance of God.” Shouldn’t we show our leaders honor and subjection by praying for them? This covers whoever the president might be.
Who will be the next president of this country? Will I be able to pray for that person? I prayed for Obama and Biden before. Surely I can pray for half of that pair! Makes me shudder, however. I keep seeing this giant shadow of Kamala behind Joe and wondering ... “What if?” ... I will be happy to vote again for that ‘hookin’ bull, Donald J. Trump! I believe he is just what we need — again! I’m serious as a heart attack!
— Buddy Bankhead, Carthage