Letter: Pray for the best

Pray for the best
Although I have not watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden, I do have some concerns that I hope his administration will address.
Trump pardoned some despicable people and didn’t pardon those deserving of pardons. Will President Biden pardon Julian Assange who is dying in Belmarsh prison in London? Or Edward Snowden in Russia? All they did is reveal things the U.S. government did not want the public to know — war crimes and spying on U.S. citizens.
After four years of Russiagate allegations, will Biden restore vital diplomatic relations with Russia and restore vital nuclear arms treaties? These treaties make the world safer as to prevent an accidental nuclear conflagration. Will he renounce first use of nuclear weapons and stop the trillion dollar program to create new and better nukes?
Will Biden address the question of Israeli human rights violations and restore funding to the Palestinian refugee organization, UNRWA, which was defunded under Trump? Or will he continue to satisfy Israel’s wildest dreams as Trump did?
Will Biden address any of the vast problems that led to Trump being elected in the first place or will he continue to ignore them as the Democratic Party has done for so long? Pray he will not continue endless wars and sanctions on countries that have not attacked us. Will he restore the Iran peace deal, the JCPOA? Can only pray for the best.
— Jerry King, Longview