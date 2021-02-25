Letter: Precious freedoms

Precious freedoms
Every American citizen in this free nation should be very thankful for our grand and glorious freedoms and equal justice for all. Our giant acceptable Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal.” We do believe in God as He is in control of this universe. He determines the rise and fall of nations.
Our President Biden has now issued over 26 executive manifesto orders of impressive window dressing conspiracy plans to mislead our free nations pathway to our due process of law and order.
America’s riveted constitutional freedoms are being slowly squeezed out of existence. The growing working middle class neighborhood could end up with no freedom of choice whatsoever.
We deplorable American voting citizens will not give up or give in but will stand up as a warrior for truth and justice as so gracefully outlined in our Constitution.
We American voting citizens’ confidence, determination and love for our honest freedom of benefits will help keep our great nation strong, worthy, united and trusting in God with all our heart. Please keep right on remembering, teaching and practicing our awesome 250-year-old recipe of honest freedom-loving life in these United States.
— Berl Himes, Longview