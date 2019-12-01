Letter: President is not above the law

The president is not above the law
President Donald Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women. He has many credible accusers.
He has repeatedly insulted John McCain — a war hero and former senator who was respected and loved by the country — both while Sen. McCain was alive and after his death.
Trump separated migrant children from their families and put them in cages. These were people coming here to escape violence from their homes, and they were greeted at gunpoint and their children were dragged away from them screaming and crying.
Trump lies to the American people every day. Even if you can look past this, which I cannot, he asked the Ukrainian government to help him in the 2020 election. This is clearly in violation of campaign finance laws, which would fall under the definition of high crimes and misdemeanors.
President Trump broke our laws. No president, elected official or individual is or should be above the law. Impeach the president.
— Jacob Bryce, Tyler