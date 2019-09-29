Letter: President not above the law

President not above the law
Allowing a president to believe the law isn’t applicable to him, and that he cannot be prosecuted while in office, we now see verifies “absolute power leads to absolute corruption.” When his toadies, the attorney general and Republican officeholders, aid and abet this mistaken belief, our corrupt president becomes more brazenly corrupt. He is openly and proudly allowed to:
1. Rake in all the money he can from anyone in and out of the country, despite the emolument clause in the United States Constitution prohibiting it.
2. Direct and pay hush money payments to cover up extramarital affairs.
3. Emulate, praise, and befriend foreign dictators who enslave, murder and persecute their own countrymen.
4. Solicit and accept aid from the leaders of foreign countries who oppose and want to overthrow democracy.
5. Tell all connected to his administration to ignore all subpoenas to testify about his criminal conduct and, if asked, to lie about his behavior.
6. Ignore the plain meaning of applicable law.
7. Ignore the checks and balances system of our government to do anything he wants.
Is it valid that a president, while in office, is above the law and cannot be prosecuted? Certainly not.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview