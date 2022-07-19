Letter: Presidentially speaking

Presidentially speaking
Recent letter writers have commented on a perceived inability of the lawfully elected President Joseph R. Biden, as bumbling and with words that indicate they think him intellectually challenged. Since these writers have often expressed derision of his policies and indicated an affinity for the previous administration, I can only assume comments are politically motivated and not from petty ignorance.
However, in case I err, I would like to point out the president developed his speaking style as the result of overcoming a persistent stutter that plagued him from childhood, and I am sure no fair-minded empathetic East Texan would ever deliberately make fun of a disability no matter who is inflicted.
Again giving these individuals the benefit of the doubt, I am curious why they would find offense at Mr. Biden’s intellect, which has seen him elected and reelected to public service for over three decades, while feeling the inability of the previous president to read from a prompter, to ignore punctuation, to ad lib at inappropriate times and to stumble over any word he had not been told how to pronounce, they find acceptable and “presidential.”
I always felt Mr. Trump would have been a more effective speaker if he had been given the speech on paper, in front of him on the podium, and allowed to use his finger to follow along.
— James Cogar, Longview