Letter: Prevailing for the 'White Queen'

Prevailing for the ‘Queen
Hunter Biden had a position on the board of an energy giant in Ukraine. We also know Hunter Biden did not have any background in the energy field. Yet he was paid $50,000 a month for taking this position. When questions arose about it, he replied that it’s like I fell down a rabbit hole and landed in Wonderland.
Now he must know how President Trump feels. It’s the president who really finds himself in Wonderland. The Red Queen that wants his head is Nancy Pelosi. Her sidekick in this effort is the knave of hearts, Congressman Adam Schiff. The Jabberwocky monster they released to get the president was the Russian Hoax. The president does have his own Mad Hatter in this fight, that being Sean Hannity. Each night Hannity exposes all the lies being spread by the left and the media mob about our president. I’m very confident that our president will prevail for the White Queen, which is “America the Beautiful.”
— Gerald Green, Longview