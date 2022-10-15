Letter: Preventing nuclear war

Preventing nuclear war
Now even President Trump is sounding more sane than the current administration. He said we need peace negotiations with Russia to prevent a nuclear holocaust. Tulsi Gabbard said the same and said she is leaving the Democratic Party.
This letter is by no means an endorsement of the Republican Party but simply a reminder that we are in a greater danger now than any time since the Cuban missile crisis. And those who are willing to ignore this danger put us all at risk. Each day, this proxy war with Russia continues and increases the risk of a nuclear war of which no one wins.
I know there are those who will say you can’t negotiate with Putin. Of course, the same was said of Saddam and Gaddafi before we attacked their nations. But they did not have a nuclear arsenal.
Now I say we can’t afford not to negotiate with Russia. And there are those who will say Trump is Putin’s puppet and all the propaganda we heard for years setting us up for WW3. We need a foreign policy that doesn’t risk a war from which there can be no coming back and a president so committed.
— Jerry King, Longview