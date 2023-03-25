Letter: Pride in America needed

Pride in America needed
In a recent report, it stated that 80% of American youth ages 17 through 24 are unfit to serve in the military.
It also stated they are too obese, too sick or have a criminal record. Falling educational standards, not taking pride in one's country is partly to blame for this situation. I spent 23 years on active duty. Through the Vietnam experience, we had to lower the standards to Cat 4 to get people in It was so bad, the manual had to be published in comic book fashion.
I'm afraid we are heading in that direction again, but even in a worse way. The youth today for the most part don't have any pride in being an American. Pride needs to taught at home along with other standards. Responsibility is one of them.
Our county is in bad shape and needs to be refitted.
I still believe that peace through strength will keep us and the free world safe.
— Charles Faraci, Longview, U.S. Army retired