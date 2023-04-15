Letter: Private school benefits

Private school benefits
I agree, Mrs. Pickering (letter, April 9), that teachers aren’t the problem — parenting contributes to educational accomplishments.
In 1976, I was in seventh grade, and my sibling was in eighth. The school called my parents and told them my sib was in jeopardy of being held back.
They suggested finding a school with a lower student-to-teacher ratio, so my parents decided to send us to private school. We were poor country people. My dad worked for a local tire factory, and my mom went out and got a job as a secretary just to pay our tuition.
The schoolhouse was abandoned by a school district that had built a new building.
They taught us vocabulary, writing, arithmetic, science and Bible studies. Also, there was mandatory corporal punishment for wrongdoing.
Unfortunately, after three years, the school could no longer stay fiscally solvent and closed, and we were tossed back to public school.
The good thing was my sib went from D’s and F’s to C’s and D’s and graduated, and I was able to graduate early and in the top 10 percent of my class.
I just wonder how many others could have been helped if the school had some state funding through vouchers? SMH.
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater