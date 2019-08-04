Letter: Progress, but still more to do on mental health

Progress, still more to do
I read the July 28 editorial on the grant the University of Texas Health Science Center received with much gratitude. The editorial correctly notes that this is but a drop in the large bucket of needs our community faces in addressing mental health needs in our region. Since we lost our son to suicide in 2012, my wife and I have dedicated ourselves to improving the delivery of services in East Texas.
We are seeing a change. Our region now has the Behavioral Health Leadership Team, which brings together institutions, nonprofits, hospitals, city and county representatives who regularly deal with mental health needs. Through this collaborative, we are making strides toward improvement. One in five deal with mental health issues, and when you add the families, it approximates to 50% who are affected. Our jails are full of people suffering from mental health needs. The problem is acute.
We have received a grant of $900,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to create courts to help with mental health. Our region has a conference in October called Peace of Mind, which brings speakers to address the issue. The National Alliance on Mental Illness has seen significant growth.
The editorial is right that we have a long way to go. I applaud Dr. Kirk Calhoun and his staff for obtaining this needed grant. As the editorial notes this is but a drop in the bucket. But the good news is that there is water in the bucket and the faucet is on!
— Doug McSwane, Tyler