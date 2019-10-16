Letter: Promise I won't tell

Promise I won’t tell
I have finally figured out Nancy Pelosi’s problem. Well, one of her problems. The woman can’t read! Can you believe that? The speaker of the House of Representatives for crying out loud!
I started wondering with Obamacare (the Unaffordable Care Act) when she stated they needed to pass the legislation to find out what is in there. But I wasn’t sure. Now this latest coup attempt, after the two and a half year Mueller investigation coup attempt, which she pitches as an impartial impeachment inquiry. Telling George Stephanopolous that Adam Schiff’s bogus reading of the infamous Ukrainian phone call were Trump’s actual words. She must be illiterate! Or there is a slim chance she is incredibly lazy since the document is five pages long? But I would think the latter isn’t likely since it involves the disenfranchisement of 60 or 70 million Americans, overturning the electoral college and a successful coup of a sitting president.
Nancy, I will give you an even easier task to test my hypothesis. I want you to read the Catechism of the Catholic Church, just four paragraphs so don’t get too anxious. If you don’t have a copy I will loan you mine. Please read paragraphs 2270 through 2273. To me as a Catholic brother in Christ it is of extreme importance, and for you it has eternal consequences. If you really can’t read, call me and I will read it for you. Promise I won’t tell a soul.
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview