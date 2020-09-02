Letter: Proof of cheating

Proof of cheating
Here’s proof that mail-in ballots can be used for political cheating. It is possible for them not to be used for cheating, maybe, but with our corrupt politics, it is happening. I have a relative in another state who has been an elections commissioner in her district for many years.
She told me that in one election, a judge in Pennsylvania was caught stuffing ballot boxes and that workers in Chicago cleaning out an old post office building found boxes of filled-out ballots hidden that had not been counted.
And she has seen on film cars parked in front of voting places stopping and people going in, asking them to vote for a certain person, then, when they come out, going back to that car and being paid a $5 bill or a six-pack of beer.
Not in her state, but others she has heard of, their voter rolls aren’t kept up to date so that names of deceased persons are still sent ballots and get into the hands of dishonest people.
This is probably a small amount of what may be going on.
Just so you know.
— Barbara Williams, Longview