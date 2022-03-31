Letter: Proper and pertinent review

 Skip to main content
Proper and pertinent review

Criminal sentences federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rendered are in her record for review. The question is proper and pertinent review. Any sentence within congressional-set guidelines may be rendered. Judge Jackson’s sentences are within these guidelines, and all are similar to those rendered by the large majority of her judicial peers. But Republican bombastic senators play to QAnon supporters. They repeatedly target her less than maximum guideline sentences, for porn case defendants, who all received imprisonment by her.

This is mostly silly and irrelevant for Judge Jackson’s nomination and promotion to the United States Supreme Court. No federal appellate court sentences any defendant. The Supreme Court only can set aside sentences and convictions. If she is doubtfully inclined to do so, that would take four other justices with Judge Jackson. Highly unlikely.

Republican, and Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Thom Tillis, expressed that the United States Supreme Court not be packed with political idealogues. Judge Jackson says, to decide a case, she is restrained by jurisdiction, facts, arguments, applicable law, and other legal requirements. She has an excellent record and background. Will Senator Tillis vote for her nomination, or look for a Republican backed ideologue?

— Frank Supercinski, Longview

