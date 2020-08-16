Letter: Proper perspective

Proper perspective
Mr. McAllister, it is telling that you refuse to use the name Black Lives Matter in your column (Forum page, Aug. 15) after making a snarky oblique reference to the movement which was formed to protest the disproportionate use of procedures by law enforcement agencies with often fatal results when those who have been apprehended are black.
Only your adherence to an extreme right-wing ideology serves as an explanation of your assertion that it is inspired by Marxism. As far as the lack of development in South Longview, apparently you have not spent any time traveling in the area, otherwise, you would have observed the lack of maintenance of the streets, the failure to enforce codes for the demolishing or improvement of dilapidated properties and the closure of crack houses by the city.
The statute on the lawn of the courthouse with its false reading of history, and I speak as one with a master’s degree in the subject, is symptomatic of the defeated South’s attempt to rewrite that history and gives comfort to those who still believe in the myth of the lost cause.
Also, its presence is a legitimate grievance to those whose ancestors were forced into slavery, and it should be removed, preferably to the Gregg County Historical Museum, less its base, where it can be displayed with appropriate signage which gives the proper historical perspective.
— Tom Owens, Longview