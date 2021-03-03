Letter: Property owner protection

Property owner protection
I am a taxpayer owning rental property in Longview. I lived in the home but upon retirement, I leased the property to tenants who refused to vacate when their lease expired months ago. They stopped paying rent months before their lease expired.
Receiving no income to pay the mortgage, insurance and taxes, I must sell. However, the tenants are making sale impossible, citing legal aid that there is no way to evict them.
I have filed eviction paperwork with the Pct. 4 justice of peace, not trying to recover delinquent rent or fees. The CARES Act eviction moratorium prohibits evicting tenants from “covered dwellings” for unpaid rent. My property does not fall under the “covered dwelling” definition, nor am I trying to recover unpaid rent. I am just trying to regain possession of my property in order to sell it.
The Pct. 4 JP refuses to serve eviction notice to anyone for any reason. The JP office has stated they are holding in excess of 50 eviction notices and will not serve them.
Renters are protected, but there seems to be no protection for me and those other 50 tax-paying property owners possibly in danger of losing their property to foreclosure due to the JP’s refusal to conduct routine duties of the court.
— Nancy Roberts, Diana