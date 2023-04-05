Letter: Proposed DOVs

Proposed DOVs
If they want similar Days of Visibility (DOV) for other aberrations of God’s laws and nature, there are many to choose from. However, I propose a DOV to affirm the value of other groups that are discriminated against.
DOV for Creationists: Those who believe the biblical truth that God is almighty creator.
DOV for Gender Binaries: Those who accept and rejoice in God’s design for males and females.
DOV for Mothers Who Give Birth: Those who refuse the alternative, knowing that every fetus bears the image of God.
DOV for Legitimate Educators: Teachers dedicated to teaching the basics, not destructive indoctrination.
DOV for Growing Disciples of Christ: Imperfect Christians who endeavor to live for the Lord.
DOV for Politicians with Scruples, Backbone, and Honesty: Those who serve with a sense of loyalty to the people, the Constitution and the nation. That list will be short.
DOV for Moral Doctors: Those who refuse to kill babies and mutilate children.
DOV for Biblical Families: Those composed of husband, wife and children.
DOV for Faithful Parents: Those who prioritize and work at their marriage and family for a lifetime, never considering divorce.
— Johnny Norwood, Longview