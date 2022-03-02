Letter: Proud of Crisman School

Proud of Crisman School
Dear friends in Longview and the surrounding towns: We are seeing the end to 50 years of teaching children with learning differences. What an amazing 50 years it has been!
Windamere School/Crisman School has served thousands of students.
Thank you to everyone who dedicated themselves to the success of Crisman School. Thank you to board members, parents, families, friends, businesses and donors . Our loving and caring faculty and staff were the best.
The school was more than a building. The people inside those strong brick walls made the school what it was. The building will be no more, but that is OK. We know that God touched each and everyone who was a part of these 50 years.
To the families that started Windamere School and to my parents that continued the dream … thank you!
Mom and Dad, I love you for caring about the students that deserved the chance to succeed. I love you also for showing us, your children (Waynell and Brenda) and grandchildren (Charles, Camille, Amanda and Cris) how to serve and help others.
You were a true example of giving of yourself to do God’s will. I am so proud of the legacy of Crisman School!
— Brenda Liverman, Longview