Letter: Proud to be MAGA

Proud to be MAGA

Dear Mr. President,

Sir, I truly resent your MAGA comments as I consider myself as a law-abiding citizen who cares deeply for this great country.

My respect for the MAGA movement is not only about former President Trump, who I did support, but the mishandling of our nation’s business as follows:

The debacle of leaving Afghanistan; $7 billion of equipment left for Taliban; the shutting down of our energy independence; it’s OK for China, India and Russia to build pipelines and coal fired power plants; our economy is in shambles; shortages; masks for you not for the elite; Hunter Biden laptop and fraud on handgun paperwork; DOJ calls parents terrorists and has FBI after parents for disagreeing with schoolboards; Jan 6th committee TV drama unfairness; crime is out of control in Democratic-led cities; fentanyl overdoses and deaths; open borders with thousands crossing daily; student loan payoff (some people spent tours in Iraq and Afghanistan to pay their student debt off); now 87,000 IRS agents coming to your door; and last, but not least, projection of weakness overseas.

Mr. President, I am proud to be a MAGA: Make America Great Again.

— Don Gross, Diana

