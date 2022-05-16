Letter: Provide your evidence

Provide your evidence
John D. Foster, Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer and Democrat propaganda writer, said in his most recent column (Saturday), “I often state opinions, but when I state a fact, I cite the sources to back up those facts.”
Well, he stated bluntly that President Trump, the last truly elected president, was a “proven racist.” He gave no sources to back up his so-called fact. I have asked him several times to back up that claim which I consider to be a blatant lie. He has never backed that up with any evidence whatsoever that I am aware of.
John, you need to provide your evidence or admit that your statement quoted above is not true.
— Al McBride, Longview