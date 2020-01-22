Letter: Psychology of salvation

Psychology of salvation
I found Debbie Williams’ column very insightful (Religion, Jan. 11). In studying the psychology of salvation, I have come up with this, which she and others might find helpful.
When she speaks of the heart, she is referring to one of two components of the soul: the heart and the conscience. So the heart superintends our mind and our behavior. And it is the soul that needs to be saved by a radical changing of the heart.
The mind is actually one component of our spirit — mind, emotions, and will. As Paul writes in Romans 7:21-23, there is a war between the “law of God” in our “inward man” (in our heart either innately or of the new life in Christ) and “another law in my members that wars against the law in my mind” (which comes from the heart). Our spirit is the battleground in which we make daily choices.
So regarding spiritual sight or eyes of the heart, Debbie would be talking about the person who is saved and can see Scripture (1 Corinthians 2:10-16, the “mind of Christ”) and the world through the eyes of God.
So what does it mean to be saved? Being saved means going from a state of believing the gospel and the Bible to renouncing your old life of sin and committing your life, your heart, to Christ asking God to save you. Belief in the mind becomes faith in the heart when we receive the saving Holy Spirit of Christ.
— Robert Bauman, Longview