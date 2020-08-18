Letter: Public disapproval

Public disapproval
I apologize on behalf of my family for the ranting of my father to the readers of the News Journal. His sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren do not share his beliefs nor his steadfast dated convictions.
His children have traveled beyond East Texas and grown to see how much people really are alike. We understand how holding on to the ideas that glorify the Confederacy in modern time is nothing more than thinly veiled racism. Disagree? Please read the articles of secession from any of the Confederate states (especially Texas, Mississippi or South Carolina) to understand the historical perspective of their motivations.
We love our father and hoped that talking to him directly would allow him to see how he sounds when he puts those antiquated thoughts to public ink. However, as he has ignored our efforts, we are forced to make public our disapproval of his continued ranting in this medium.
— Jody Thomas Tidwell, Longview