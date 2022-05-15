Letter: Punishing working Americans

Punishing working Americans
In response to Jerry Matlock’s letter on oil imports in Trump’s last year in office (May 6): Jerry needs to look at all of the facts. In 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. was a total net exporter of petroleum by 630,000 barrels per day. Yes, the U.S. imported oil. The U.S. exported more. In my mind, that means we were energy independent.
I don’t remember the Republicans saying that they would stop all imports. I don’t know if it makes a difference when you are a net producer of oil as we were under Trump. Making us less dependent on other countries and lowering the cost of energy seemed like good things to do.
I know it does make a difference when Americans are paying much more for gasoline and other petroleum derivatives as we are now since Biden shut down drilling on federal lands, added regulations for energy producers, withheld permits and closed ANWR.
His policies are doing exactly as he and his left-wing radical friends planned. They are punishing working Americans at the pump for driving safe, comfortable, gasoline-powered cars . It is their way of forcing Americans to accept the Democrats’ pixie dust and moonbeams green energy policies.
— Al McBride, Longview