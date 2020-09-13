Letter: Puppets on strings

Puppets on strings
Reading the thoughts of Betty Railey of Scottsville (letter, Sept. 6), she uses the phrase “Democratic dingbats” and list things she did not like about Democrats.
But she thinks Louie Gohmert and the Republians have done the U.S. a great service. The fact is Gohmert and the Republian Party have been puppets on strings for Trump. They have promoted dictatorship, corruption, lies, selfishness, child abuse and misuse of tax money.
They should be whistling Dixie from a jail cell.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview