Letter: Quality insurance?

Quality insurance?
I found Jim Cogar’s analogy (letter, Sept. 19) of the so-called “vaccine” mandate with a car insurance mandate fascinating and darkly humorous!
I can’t recall my insurance company telling me that by purchasing they might have to kill me, or permanently injure me, or make me sick in the hospital for days. I might have reconsidered when they told me the truth that my chances of dying from buying this type of insurance was almost the same as all insurance policies purchased in the U.S. over the last 30 years. Or that this policy, if it actually worked could never prevent an accident, would only cover for my car being totaled or near totaled, and would only cover me for up to a few months.
Cogar might want to ponder the words of Bill Gates, the son of a Planned Parenthood director, and the world’s second-largest funding source of the World Health Organization . Gates turned heads over a decade ago when, during a TED Talk, he said: “The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10% or 15%.”
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview