Letter: Question for Moran

Question for Moran
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, Texas 1st District, said his no vote to raise the debt limit was “on behalf of all 767,000 constituents …” (News story, June 4).
He wanted cuts to “non-defense, non-veteran discretionary spending.” When Gohmert was in office, this was 1st District data:
“16.7% of the population for whom poverty status is determined in Congressional District 1, Texas (116k out of 696k people) live below the poverty line, a number that is higher than the national average of 12.8%. The largest demographic living in poverty are females 18 — 24, followed by females 25 — 34 and then females 35 — 44.
“The most common racial or ethnic group living below the poverty line in Congressional District 1, Texas is white, followed by Hispanic and Black.
“The Census Bureau uses a set of money income thresholds that vary by family size and composition to determine who classifies as impoverished. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered to be living in poverty.”
Not much change in this data since Moran’s election. Does cutting benefits and tax funds that help Moran’s citizens in poverty also represent them?
— Frank Supercinski, Longview