Letter: Questionable justice system

Questionable justice system
America’s system of law, once a beacon of truth and justice, is disappearing down the sinkhole known as the Democratic Party.
The DA’s cases in Fulton County, Georgia, was called the Jackson Pollock school of law by Jonathan Turley. And Alan Dershowitz recently eviscerated the same charges.
Something is wrong with the grand jury system when such cases can be made by overzealous DAs. If such crimes happened in Georgia, why didn’t the state attorney general bring the case to trial?
All this on the heels of the failed plea deal for Hunter Biden that prosecutors admitted had no precedent. The prosecutor that approved that deal is now entrusted to investigate Hunter Biden further? This same justice system once told us no reasonable prosecutor would charge Hillary Clinton for anything. Then they proceeded to go after President Trump based on lies propagated by the Democratic Party. That operation was known as “Crossfire Hurricane.”
It was determined by the Durham report that it had no basis to exist. But for almost three years we were told by Democrats in Congress that President Trump stole the 2016 election with help from Russia. No charges have been made against them.
— Gerald Green, Longview