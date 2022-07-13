Letter: Questions for Longview ISD

Questions for Longview ISD
Questions that demand answers about Longview ISD: Who comprises the Community Advocates for Visionary Education, a group of Longview ISD parents, taxpayers and community members that was formed after the district’s intentions to make all campuses charter schools? Names please!
Numerous personnel from the LISD charter schools have been arrested and fired. CEO Cynthia Wise rode off into the sunset $350,000 richer, and principals’ wrists were slapped by reassignment. They are all culpable for the mistreatment of these students. The deafening silence from the LISD school board when this occurred was disgusting. Sad that a reporter had to file for details under the Freedom of Information Act.
Charter schools may be legal, but I question the necessity in a small city of 80,000. It’s time to reassess, defund and dissolve these charters. Longview ISD residents, where is your outrage? Do we have a school board of “yes” people with no spine or do they simply not care? Is being a board member just a notation on your resume? Furthermore, it’s past time that Superintendent James Wilcox exited the district. School board members, do your job!
— Kathy Somer, Longview