Letter: Questions for you to ponder

Questions for you to ponder
Ms. Somer, do you think name calling actually enhances your arguments? Or is it just hyperbolically to profess your moral superiority (letter, June 11)? To proclaim I and every conservative, especially religious conservatives, have no moral authority as you, Ruben Navarrette, and every other liberal possesses?
Did my letter claim any moral authority for myself? Is not abortion murder of a child of God in the womb? Can it not be murder only if that child is not a person? Who decides that child is not a person from conception onward? Didn’t the swastika wearers you love to bludgeon people about claim a certain race of people were nonpersons? What happened to them? Is freedom to murder truly freedom?
Since you claim the authority to determine who is a person and who is not, is that why you claim the much lesser authority to decide what are essential services, which households get to provide for their families and which do not?
Are not doctors supposed to be concerned with both the immediate and long-term health of their patients physically, psychologically and even spiritually? How many people will die from suicide, substance abuse, delayed treatment, or have their lives dramatically shortened, be victims of domestic abuse, etc., as a result of the present and future impact caused by the lockdowns? How many people have died or are despairing without their loved ones around due to strict quarantines?
I have more questions but these should give you enough to ponder.
— Kevin McQuaid, Longview