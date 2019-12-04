Letter: Questions I'd like to hear

Questions I’d like to hear
I was extremely disappointed by the last Democratic presidential candidates debate (news story, Nov. 21). My favorite, Tulsi Gabbard, was given almost no time and the camera avoids showing her so she is rendered invisible. Her position against endless wars and the resulting loss of trillions of dollars and thousands of our troops lives is something the others will not touch, and I guess corporate media would prefer to avoid as well.
Why is biased corporate media allowed to moderate these debates? The League of Women Voters or some other unbiased group could have done a fairer and more balanced debate. Important questions are studiously avoided, such as:
(1) would you consider suspending the billions we give to Israel until their human rights abuses are ended or an effort in the direction is done?
(2) We have been in Afghanistan for 18 years, isn’t it time we withdrew the troops from there?
(3) President Trump withdrew us from the Iran nuclear deal, which Iran was complying with, would you as president restore that agreement?
(4) Trump withdrew us from the Paris Climate accord, would you put the U.S. back in the Paris accord?
(5) We have now started a new Cold War and a nuclear arms race with Russia. What would you do as president to restore diplomacy and enter new nuclear arms and missile treaties with our adversaries?
— Jerry King, Longview