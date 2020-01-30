Letter: Questions on quilt codes

Questions on quilt codes
I much enjoyed reading Ken Hedler’s article (Sunday) about the Pleasant Hill Quilting Group from Linden and their presentation. I’m sure the audience also appreciated the important history lesson they worked hard to impart.
Still, I would like to raise a question about the historicity of the idea that quilt codes were used by people fleeing slavery. From my reading, most historians argue that quilt codes were not used during the 19th century and the story of the codes is a relatively recent invention. In other words, it makes for a good story, but that’s all it is, a story.
The Smithsonian’s Folklife magazine calls quilt codes a “legend” and adds that “prior to 1999, the codes were unheard of.” Marsha MacDowell, a quilt scholar, complains that “it’s ... frustrating that the codes keep getting presented as fact.”
Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., describes “freedom quilts” as “one of the oddest myths propagated in all of African-American history.”
History is made up of stories about people in the past, but it is important to differentiate between stories about things that actually happened and stories that are made up, even if the latter is done for a good cause.
— Reginald Killingley, Big Sandy