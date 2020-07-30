Letter: Questions on Trump

Questions on Trump

Regarding a letter by Gerald Green (July 26) on how good a leader Trump is: Does a leader take advantage of tax payers? Does he try to get other countries to help him get elected? Does he sell out his own country to improve Russia?

Does he promote racism? Does he divide the country? Does he lie to the American people to make himself look better? Does he break the laws to benefit himself? Does he put children in cages? Should he be following Hitler’s path to become a dictator?

— Jerry Matlock, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Thus says the Lord of hosts, ‘Do not listen to the words of the prophets who are prophesying to you. They are leading you into futility; They speak a vision of their own imagination, Not from the mouth of the Lord. ...’ “

Jeremiah 23:16

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business