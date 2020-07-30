Letter: Questions on Trump

Questions on Trump
Regarding a letter by Gerald Green (July 26) on how good a leader Trump is: Does a leader take advantage of tax payers? Does he try to get other countries to help him get elected? Does he sell out his own country to improve Russia?
Does he promote racism? Does he divide the country? Does he lie to the American people to make himself look better? Does he break the laws to benefit himself? Does he put children in cages? Should he be following Hitler’s path to become a dictator?
— Jerry Matlock, Longview