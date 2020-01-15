Letter: Quit spoiling those babies

Quit spoiling those babies
In response to “Colleges dupe parents and taxpayers” (Opinion, Jan. 7), I did not know we needed a draft for the U.S. Armed Services as bad as we do to teach these teenagers to those about 40 some discipline. I did not realize that these “never lost a game and always got a trophy” babies were so entitled to everything but discipline.
Can you believe these colleges helping spoil these kids? In the Army, they would put these babies on KP for a day or two and they would get over it. Yes, I’m talking about discipline, which obviously these babies did not get enough of.
I volunteered for the draft (two years in the U.S. Army) because I was what we called back then out of control. I was raised in a great Christian family and disciplined by whippings with a belt and being grounded for sometimes more than a week. I thank the Lord I had parents who believed in discipline. I never got a whipping or was grounded that I did not deserve.
Quit giving these “babies” everything and let them earn something.
— Joel I. Franklin, Avinger