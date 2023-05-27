Letter: Quit wasting money

Quit wasting money
I about choked when I read the letter from Susan Ward, executive director of development at Christus Good Shepherd Foundation, asking for a donation to help physicians with a procedure to repair heart valves without open-heart surgery.
You gotta be kidding! Christus wastes more money in a day than I receive in Social Security each month. I am a patient at Internal Medicine of Longview. Prior to Christus hijacking them, I would have lab work done and receive a printout of the current lab results plus the results of the last four visits to the lab, usually a two-year span.
Now Christus wastes two-to-three sheets of paper on each visit, two of which contain the current lab results period, and a sheet indicating the current meds I am taking — information I gave them! Duh.
If anyone reading this letter agrees with me that Christus is making money hand over fist and that they must waste paper as a tax write-off, I hope they will call Ms. Ward and tell her that Christus needs to quit wasting money.
— P.A. Almquist, Marshall