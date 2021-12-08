Letter: Read your history book

Read your history book
A letter titled “Stop the lies” submitted Nov. 17 seems to be confused about U.S. history. The letter begins by mixing up our two Roosevelt presidents, claiming it was Democrat Theodore Roosevelt and his social programs that ended the depression.
The president and “his social programs” that were mentioned was Franklin D. Roosevelt. The letter adds, “the truth of the matter is that WWII pulled America out of the depression.” The history of the United States that I studied established that it was the programs of Franklin D. Roosevelt that ended the Great Depression. When Franklin Roosevelt was sworn in as president in 1933, there were 13 million unemployed, and almost every bank was closed. In his first “hundred days,” Roosevelt proposed, and Congress enacted, a sweeping recovery program.
By August 1935, legislation was passed to create Social Security, and the nation had achieved some measure of recovery. During the next six years, Roosevelt proposed many other relief programs that helped the nation strengthen and recover. I suggest that the nation as we know it would have most likely collapsed without those years of recovery and assistance from the social programs of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Perhaps future letter-writers should consult their history books.
— Jim Cline, Gilmer