Letter: Real conservatives needed

Real conservatives needed
Remember when you couldn’t get elected dog catcher here as a Republican? Things have changed. Both sides have been historically conservative. Now something seems off. After Washington taking, hiding and spending our money like crazy, why do we seem OK with our local officials doing it?
With four of the five votes on the county commission being Republican, why is there only one with a consistent conservative stance year after year? The others don’t want limits on what they can tax us but vote themselves raises and retirement increases and now want a courthouse parking garage. There are parking lots nearby to lease, and a shuttle van could help.
There are greater needs by far in our county. We need some other pay raise system, checks and balances and Republicans who are not just in name only.
Washington is not the only place that needs a checkbook change. Washington representatives don’t fall from the sky. They come from local officials moving up. If we want conservatives there, we need to pick conservatives here.
Thank you Darryl Primo for standing your ground. If you have had a belly full of this spending, then vote like it. We have the power to change things.
— David Sims, Longview