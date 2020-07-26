Letter: Real leadership

Real leadership
The riots taking place across our nation are making many of our citizens fearful for themselves and their families. Sales for guns and ammunition are going through the roof. I heard that total sales across our nation have surpassed $4 billion.
Members of my own family have contributed to this surge. With talk of defunding or even the extreme idea of dismantling police forces, I certainly can understand why.
The moral compact of our society seems to be coming apart at its core. Debating issues and finding solutions for the common good have given way to intimidation, violence and destruction — and in some cases death. The president has acted to end the unrest taking place in cities of the Pacific Northwest. The local officials that have allowed it to get out of hand are now suing to stop him from doing so. They call his actions an abuse of power. I call it leadership.
It’s clear that local officials have no idea what that is. Somewhere, they have lost their way. The majority of people in our nation support law and order. And yes, they are repulsed by police brutality. Allowing destruction and violence to take place does nothing to fix that problem, however.
— Gerald Green, Longview