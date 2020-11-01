Letter: Reason and common sense

Reason and common sense
Everyone who supports Joe Biden is not a flaming liberal. Everyone who supports Donald Trump is not a far right conservative.
Every Democrat is not against fracking and wants to end the fossil fuel industry. Every Republican is not against clean energy.
All Democrats do not want open borders. All Republicans do not hate immigrants.
Republicans are not fascists, and Democrats are not communists.
Maybe we need a Moderate Party in the U.S. We could call it The Party of Reason and Common Sense.
— Carl Amick, Longview