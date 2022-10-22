Letter: Reasons to leave the Dems

Reasons to leave the Dems
Yes, Mr. Matlock (letter, Oct. 19), I like Tulsi Gabbard.
What’s not to like? She is a decorated military veteran, a patriot and I totally agree with her assessment of the Democratic Party. I hope other clear-thinking Democrats do as well and answer her call to join her in leaving that party.
The reasons to do so are numerous: the border crisis, inflation, high gas prices, crime/murder rates are exploding. But our government tells us not to worry, that Illegal immigration was only “seasonal.” Wrong! Inflation is “transitory.” Wrong again! The police and victims of crime know how the Democrats stood on defund the police — another wrong-headed thought for sure. As I’ve said before, the rioters of Jan. 6th are criminals and deserve to be in prison.
Other political systems in the world allow for new elections to be called if the people lack confidence in those that are in power.
We don’t have that. If we did, it’s “bye bye Biden.”
— Gerald Green, Longview