Letter: Rebutting Gohmert

Rebutting Gohmert
I feel compelled to write a rebuttal of U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert’s column (Forum page, Feb. 6) in which he makes the false assertion that the left is attempting to muzzle opposing views. He states that he “unequivocally denounce(s) violence” yet there is no record of his response to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a right-wing extremist mob, and at the conclusion of the event he was conspicuously absent along with any other member of his party at the funeral of officer Brian Sicknick.
Gohmert also falsely repeats the discredited canard that no court considered evidence of voter fraud and ignored numerous affidavits. It should be noted that affidavits are just signed allegations and not evidence of themselves. As far as no court considering evidence, I submit the following:
Dec. 4: Nevada District Judge James Russell stated, “The court finds that there is no credible or reliable evidence that the 2020 General Election in Nevada was affected by fraud.”
Nov. 6: Judge Cynthia Stephens in Michigan’s Court of Claims stated, “This evidence is inadmissible hearsay within hearsay...”
Judge Matthew Brann in federal District Court in Pennsylvania said, “Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
— Thomas Owens, Longview