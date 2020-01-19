Letter: Rebutting the rebuttal

Rebutting the rebuttal
I feel I must respond to Kathy Somer’s rebuttal of my Dec. 4 letter. I do read this paper and am thankful they allow opinions such as mine to be printed, as well as yours.
The president has not cashed one paycheck for being president since taking office. He donates his pay. So he’s not in it to make money for himself.
Many people, including the minority leader in the Senate (Chuck Schumer), applaud him for standing up to China. Have you heard of the intellectual theft China is involved in against America? As for trade wars with Europe, it’s about time America has a fair and reciprocal trade agreement with them.
Your rebuttal (letters, Dec. 10) must have been written before the last jobs report. Unemployment dropped to 3.5%. We have the best unemployment figures since 1969. Where have you been? Those manufacturing jobs President Obama told us were never coming back increased by 55,000.
You must not have a 401(k). Everyone with one has made a lot of money because of the president’s tax cut on business.
The president wants to implement another tax cut for us, but guess who’s against it: the Democrats in Congress.
— Gerald Green, Longview