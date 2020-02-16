Letter: Recognizing Barbara McClellan

Barbara McClellan 50 Years
Barbara McClellan sits behind the counter Tuesday at the Junior League of Longview’s Bargain Box, where she volunteers. McClellan began writing a food column for the Longview Daily News on Feb. 11, 1970.

 Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo/

Thank you, Barbara McClellan

Oh, what a beautiful person Barbara McClellan is (news story, Wednesday).

More than a few years back, she taught most of my family music at St. Mary’s. We volunteered with Longview Theatre and that’s where we first sampled many of her menu items. Her cookbooks are a treasure load of great tasting recipes that use a handful of ingredients and don’t require the skill of a master chef. The first cookbook I used ‘til the plastic spine was in pieces and rubber bands held it together. Then I found out they have copies still available at The Bargain Box.

Her recipes and words have blessed so many in the community. I never think twice about trying her recipes found in the News-Journal. Just last week, someone asked about a pie crust recipe and I knew exactly where to turn. Just three ingredients and simple!

Thank you Barbara for all you give back, not just through the News-Journal, but through the community

— Tesa Campbell Wilson, Lake Cherokee

